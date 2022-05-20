Fashion holiday comes back to Baku

20 May 2022 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The fashion holiday is back to the City of Winds on May 20-22.

After the pandemic, fashionistas have a great chance to meet once again and, most importantly, to convey the ideas of friendship and peace through creativity.

So, the phrase "We are Together" has been chosen as the main motto of the 12th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022.

For the first time in two and a half years, the event will bring together people from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

The theme of friendship between peoples and respect for the national traditions of different countries is reflected in the colors of the main visual of this season. For the design of posters, invitations, and gifts, artists and graphic designers used all the colors of the flags of the participating countries.

The large-scale project became the primary reason for the emergence of the fashion market as such in the country because the few fashion designers who existed at that time were scattered throughout their activities, making considerable efforts to promote themselves.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the field of fashion, becoming a platform that brought together designers, buyers, local and foreign press, as well as all fashionistas.

Over the past seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained the status of the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz