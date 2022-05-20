Baku Int'l Piano Festival promises to be spectacular [PHOTO]

20 May 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A news conference has been held ahead of the first Baku International Piano Festival.

World-famous pianists from Azerbaijan and other countries will take part in the festival on May 20-27.

Every day of the week, music lovers have a chance to enjoy wonderful music in various genres from classical to jazz at the country's best venues: Landmark, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, and the State Philharmonic Hall.

The festival event is organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the event, the festival's director, Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, said that the idea of ​​holding the festival came to him in September last year.

The musician personally compiled the festival's program from the design of posters to the musical part.

Culture Ministry representative Sara Teymurova said that the festival will arouse great interest among music lovers.

Cultural adviser of the French embassy Jerome Kehl expressed his confidence that the Baku International Piano Festival is going to be successful.

In his speech, Mr. Jerome Kehl noted that the French pianist Remi Geniet will perform at the festival's opening ceremony on May 21. The pianist will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

"I believe that such events have a positive impact on the development and expansion of relations in the field of culture between France and Azerbaijan," he concluded.

Remi Geniet is one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. In 2015, he became a prize-winner of the Young Concert Artists in New York. In 2020, the young pianist was awarded a career grant by the prestigious New York Salon de Virtuosi.

He is the second prize winner at the 2013 Queen Elisabeth International Piano Competition and the youngest prize-winner of the Bonn International Beethoven Competition.

The French pianist is visiting Azerbaijan for the first time in his life. At the festival, Remi Geniet will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E major, Op. 73, also known as the Emperor Concerto. The pianist noted the great role of Shahin Novrasli in the festival's organization.

Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert spoke about the concert of the Marek Novotny Quartet.

The Czech musicians will perform at the Landmark Hotel on May 25. Notably, Honored Artist Isfar Sarabski will give a concert in the Czech Republic on the same day.

Polish Embassy representative Katarzyna Piasetskaya said that the festival promises to be interesting and memorable. Aga Derlak Trio from Poland will perform at the Landmark on May 26.

Kyrgyz Embassy representative Almaz Aidosov expressed his hope that the Baku International Piano Festival would continue to have a traditional character. Vikram Ruzakhunov (Kyrgyzstan) will perform at the festival on May 22.

In conclusion, Mr. Almaz Aidosov expressed his desire to see Azerbaijani musicians at the International Jazz Festival in Kyrgyzstan.

During a week, music lovers in Baku will be pleased with marvelous concerts.

Zinnetango will give a spectacular concert in Baku on May 20. Zinnetango is an Argentine tango group that formed in the spring of 2021.

The international quartet consists of Argentinian, Belgian, and Estonian top musicians that are united by a common passion for the old tradition of tango. Talented dancers will brighten up the band's live performance.

The performance of Max Villaveccia and the Los Aurora band on May 21 is a breath of fresh air in flamenco.

Los Aurora is a flamenco-jazz group that is revolutionizing the national and international music scene with a daring and personal proposal. A breath of fresh air in flamenco, a genre that has lost its fear of fusing with other aesthetics.

Famous jazz pianist Vikram Ruzakhunov (Kyrgyzstan) will perform at the Baku International Piano Festival on May 22.

Vikram Ruzakhunov is a well-known jazz pianist from Kyrgyzstan who played a key role in the popularity of jazz throughout the Central Asian region. The pianist is awarded the Excellence of Culture of Kyrgyzstan medal.

Turkish musicians Guvenc Dagustun and the Tanini Trio will thrill the Baku audience on May 22.

As a band, they have performed in Turkey, Italy, Germany, the U.S., South Korea, Canada, Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Turkmenistan, Spain, etc.

Participants of the "Youth Support" project will also perform at the festival. Young talents will be accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of national conductor Valid Aghayev.

Azerbaijani composer and pianist Kamala Alizade will please the audience with modern music on May 23. Notably, Kamala Alizade has worked as an artistic director, composer, and pianist at various festivals between Azerbaijan and Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Holland, and Italy, such as "Dialogue between Dante and Fuzuli".

Vadim is not only a virtuoso at the upright and grand pianos and keyboards - he knows how to create a wonderful atmosphere. The virtuoso pianist will perform at the festival on May 23.

Tarlan Novrasli's book "Come to my Karabakh" will be presented to the lyrical music composed by Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva.

Notably, Tarlan Novrasli is the author of about a thousand romantic philosophical poems, novels, poems, scientific articles, textbooks, etc. Nargiz Aliyeva has been awarded the Mozart Medal of the European Academy of Sciences.

Helge Lien Trio will give a concert in Baku on May 24. Helge Lien is a synthesis of two traditions, America and Scandinavia. The band connects different cultures through its music.

Saida Zulfugarova will perform Edvard Grieg's Concerto in A minor for piano and orchestra on May 25. At the same time, young pianist Vurgun Vakilov will thrill music lovers with Sergei Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Saida Zulfugarova's artistic career clearly reflects her generous, curious, and enterprising personality: from her activities as a soloist to chamber music to collaborations with talented musicians.

Vurgun Vakilov is a classical pianist, whose name was written into the "Golden Book" of young talents, and is awarded a special monthly scholarship. In 2017, he was awarded the "Presidential Award for Youth". The pianist is currently studying at the École Normale de Musique de Paris "Alfred Cortot" (ENMP).

Marek Novotny has experimented and toured with many musical projects and ensembles. His recent musical experiments have been awarded the Grand Prix of the Chang-Sha/CHINA Festival. His quartet will give a concert on May 25.

Zuleykha Usubova, Rovshan Amrakhov, and Ayyub Aliyev are three talented musicians from Baku.

They are united by victories in multiple competitions, successful projects, and a great passion for music. The concert is scheduled for May 26.

Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli will perform the last concert at the Baku International Piano Festival.

The musician will mesmerize the audience with the fusion of jazz, classical music, and mugham. Shahin's album "BAYATI" will be also presented as part of the event.

The music album was released this March by Japanese record company "Eight Islands Records".

Shahin's 45th birthday anniversary concert will be followed by an afterparty DJ/piano.

For more information, please visit the festival's website. Tickets are available here.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

