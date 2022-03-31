By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Brazilian Film Festival has started at the Nizami Cinema Center.

At the opening, the guests were presented with performances by athletes of the Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation, a martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music.

Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev noted that the festival serves as a cultural bridge between Azerbaijan and Brazil and marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"This year also marks the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence, and the festival coincided with this significant event. Thanks to the films presented within the festival, our guests will be able to learn more about Brazilian culture, sports, customs and traditions," the deputy minister said.

The Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz highly appreciated the holding of the festival in Baku.

"Azerbaijan has a very strong federation of capoeira, and there is great interest in this sport, including Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Hundreds of people of almost all ages show interest in these martial arts," he said.

The event was followed by the film screening. The film "10 Seconds to Win" about the Brazilian boxer Eder Jofre, whose name is inscribed in the top ten fighters of all time was shown at the festival's opening ceremony.

The film tells about how Eder Jofre tries to deal with his personal life and the obligations of a world class athlete, with the mentoring of his trainer and father Kid Jofre.

The films "Hebe: The Brazilian Star"(April 1), "Give my regards to everyone - Dorival Caymmi" (April 2), "Simonal" (April 2), "10 Seconds to Win" (April 3), "All Love Songs" (April 3) will be also screened as part of the festival.

