By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani architects have been awarded by state prizes by the presidential order.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov, the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Azad Jafarli, the rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, professor Gulchohra Mammadova and other officials attended the awarding ceremony.

In his speech at the event, chairman of the Azerbaijan Architects' Union, Honored Architect Elbay Gasimzade stressed that architecture and urban planning, being an integral part of state policy, are always in the focus of attention of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov spoke about the development of architecture in Azerbaijan.

Next, the state awards were presented to the architects.

Established in 1934, Azerbaijan Architects' Union encourages the development of the creative abilities of architects, protects copyrights and promotes their achievements worldwide.

Over the past decades, the Union has made a significant contribution to the country's architecture. It played a major role in the development of young architects and in the success of experienced ones.

The Union successfully acts as a member of a number of architectural organizations, being recognized by the international architectural community.

A number of regional architectural organizations are successfully working within Azerbaijan Architects' Union, which is a member of the International Union of Architects.

The Union holds an biannual competition-review of the work of young architects and students.

The Baku International Architecture Award is held annually by the Union in partnership with the International Union of Architects and the Culture Ministry.

In 2019, Baku hosted the first forum of the International Union of Architects, the prestigious creative association of world architects, and the extraordinary General Assembly of the UIA.

Azerbaijan Architects' Union focuses on innovative and creative solutions for sustainable architectural development through the exchange of professional architectural knowledge and skills.

