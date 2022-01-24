By Laman Ismayilov

Hilal Baydarov's film "Crane Lantern" has been screened at Trieste Film Festival on January 24.

Founded in 1989, the Trieste Film Festival is an international film festival held annually on the third week of January in Trieste.

The film festival has become the leading festival of Central and Eastern Europe cinema in Italy.

"Crane Lantern" tells the story of law student Musa, who is looking for Davud, who was imprisoned for the abduction of four women. He soon discovers that all of his victims are reluctant to press charges.

In 2021, the film was premiered at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival, known as the largest film festival in Asia.

Hilal Baydarov's film won prize in "Best Artistic Contribution" category.

The film cast includes Orkhan Iskandarli, Elshan Abbasov, Huseyn Nasirov, Rena Askerova, Aytekin Mirishova, Maryam Naghiyeva, Nigar Isayeva, Seda Hasanova, Kamran Huseynov.

The scriptwriter, director and cameraman is Hilal Baydarov, composer-Kanan Rustamli.

---

