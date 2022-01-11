By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Yugh Theater has revealed its program for January month. The Theater will please its audience with multiple productions including "Suggestion" on January 15, "Obsession" on January 16, "Here I am" on January 22.

In addition, the production "Bird's tongue" will be shown on January 23 while the play "Offer" on January 29.

Tickets are available at the box office of the Puppet Theater.

Yugh Theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of the state theater.

The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite".

The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories and experimenting with new forms.

During its history, the Yugh Theater has staged more than 90 plays. Today, it occupies a special place in the theater art of the country. The theater’s troupe has participated in many international festivals.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the theater.

