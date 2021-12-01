By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani films will be presented at the Moscow Premiere International Film Festival.

Elvin Adigozal's film Bilasuvar and Teymur Gambarov's film "Gukhuroba" will be screened at the festival.

The film "Bilasuvar" tells about the life the residents, essential human qualities and relationships that reflect the inner essence of people.

The film was produced by Karakteres, Memuar Films and Adari Films.

The cast includes actors Kamran Aghabalayev, Gunel Zulfugarli, Ilgar Dadash, Tofig Aslanov, Lachin Aslanova, Niyameddin Amanov, Gunel Mirzali, Jahangir Melik, Mammad Hajiyev, Ruslan Ismayilov, Teymur Guliyev and others.

Previously, the film was successfully presented at film festivals in South Korea, France and Russia.

In October, the film was screened at Kinoshock Open Film Festival in Russia.

Teymur Gambarov's film "Gukhuroba" narrates about a taxi driver who fulfills a friend's request to deliver a wedding dress for his daughter from Baku to the highland of Gukhuroba village.

"Gukhuroba" was named best at the Commonwealth International Film School of Young Cinematographers in Georgia. The film received the prize of the Jury of Film Critics.

In September, the film won a special prize at the Umut 2021 International Forum of Young Cinema.

The cast includes Elkhan Samadov, Roza Ibadova, Ilgar Dadash, Jahangir Malik, Rada Nasibova.

Notably, Moscow Premiere Film Festival of the Commonwealth countries is an annual international competitive film festival designed to ensure the maintenance of a single cinematic space.

The festival will bring together filmmaker from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and other countries.

Two competitive programs are presented as part of the festival: fiction full-length films and fiction short films.

The program also includes out-of-competition and retrospective screenings, as well as lecture cycles, seminars, round tables, etc.

