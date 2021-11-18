By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talent Farid Kazakov will perform at Salaam Cinema Baku on November 20. The dancer will please the audience with a one-man show "Enuement".

The one-man show is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

"Sometimes, we want to return to the past and tell ourselves what awaits us in the future: to warn about envy and glory, triumphs and physical injuries. In this one-man show, I divided the space into: the stage (performances, applause and jubilant spectators) and backstage (pain, bruises, injuries and envious people)," the dancer says.

The one-man show has been staged by the Russian director Lyiza Air, who successfully worked with such famous actors as Nikolai Lebedev, Nikita Kukushin, Yan Tsapnik and many others.

Farid Kazakov holds the title "The most talented dancer in Turkey". He is the three times winner of the prestigious prize "Solo Star Russia" and "The best solo dancer of Russia".

In April, Farid Kazakov was appointed as European Cultural Association Ambassador.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkey within the European Cultural Association.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at the International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theatre Festival and the Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named as the most successful dancer according to "Trend of the Year 2019 Awards". The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

In 2021, he was named the best solo dancer for the third time in Russia. The dancer took part in Solo Star Russia 2021.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is the head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer also held a charity project in several organizations such as the Ders Evi Education Centre and the Yaradan Creative Union.

---

