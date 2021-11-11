By Laman Ismayilova

The 5th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival has ended in Baku.

The main topic of this year's festival was "Senses ±", and most of the films presented are devoted to the people's inner and outer metamorphoses, their search for themselves, and the meaning of their existence.

Some 56 films from 30 countries were screened within the festival. In addition, a retrospective of the Azerbaijani documentary films was arranged as part of the event.

At the festival's closing ceremony, DokuBaku director Imam Hasanov noted that founded in 2017, DokuBaku is the first independent international documentary film festival, the purpose of which is to show documentaries from around the world.

The festival is aimed at finding new names and supporting domestic documentary filmmakers.

The jury included renowned documentary filmmakers such as Vitaly Mansky and Kristian Feigelson.

The international jury awarded the winners in categories Best Feature, Best Short, and Best Azerbaijani Film.

Winners in each category was awarded with a diploma and handmade statuette - iHuman.

Also, the hosts of the festival have two special prizes and - iCyborg, which were awarded to outstanding representatives of Azerbaijani cinematography for their special merit.

Maija Blafield's film "Fantastic"(Finland) was named the Best International Short Documentary for profound artistic reflection on the borders between the real and the imaginary.

Fariz Ahmadov's "The last one" (Azerbaijan) won in the category Best Local Short Documentary for poetic slices of the life, depicting the last chapter of the life of Vitaliy, one of the last inhabitants of the island Kurdili in the Caspian Sea.

Diogo Varela Silva's "From the Neighborhood" (Portugal) received the prize in No Main Competition for its dialogues on the lost glory of an old town, the memories raised by its habitants and mystique atmosphere brought by the narrators talking about their childhood.

Besides, the jury awarded several films with Special Mention Awards.

Leylakhanim Ganbarli's "A Butcher’s Daughter" (Azerbaijan) was highly appreciated for delicate anthropological approach to portray her father’s daily activity.

Ginou Choueiri's film "Rhythm of Forgetting" (Lebanon) was awarded for taking viwers on an exciting personal journey of the director’s memories, experiences and fears.

"My quarantine bear" by Weijia Ma (France) won the prize for demonstration of difficulties of lockdown life for a creative person, for its light atmosphere and episodes reflecting the emotional side of people limited in their freedom.

The documentaries "Taming the Garden" by Salome Jashi (Georgia), "I'll Stand By You" by Virginija Vareikyte and Maximilien Dejoie (Lithuania) and "80.000 Schnitzel" by Hannah Schweier (Germany) also received Special Mention Awards.

In addition, Mirsadig Agazadeh, Murad Ibrahimbekov, Khamis Muradov, Nizami Abbas and Ali Isa Jabbarov received commemorative prizes.

Special iCyborg prizes were also awarded to outstanding figures of Azerbaijani and world cinema for special services in the field of cinema, including Vitaly Mansky, Vagif Mustafayev and Chingiz Rasulzade (posthumously).

