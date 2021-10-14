By Laman Ismayilova

A conference "Transforming Collecting Policies in Museums: The Need for Leadership and Societal Responsibility" has opened at National Carpet Museum.

Ten specialists from Azerbaijan, Russia, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, Romania and the Netherlands together with the chairs of international committees and around 100 participants online are taking part in the event.

The conference is co-organized in partnership with International Council of Museums (ICOM), ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee, Museum Management (INTERCOM) and International Committee for Museums of Ethnography (ICME).

Speaking at the event, director of the National Carpet Museum, president of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Malikova stressed that the modern world with its temps of globalization, expanded political, economic and cultural integration, among the main reasons that impact the work of museums.

The changes affect all areas of activity, even the most conservative area - the replenishment of museum collections.

Malikova noted that experts from various museums around the world will share their knowledge and experience in the areas of returning cultural values ​​to their historical homeland, as well as ethno tourism and management.

She expressed confidence that the conference will be useful for everyone.

"I hope that this conference, which is of great scientific and practical importance, will further strengthen cooperation between museum specialists from all over the world and will serve peace between nations," she added.

Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva stressed that such meetings create an excellent opportunity to study international experience. She pointed out that museums now can be visited virtually thanks to technological development.

She pointed out the transformation of museums into a platform for research and stressed the importance of museums in terms of promoting the culture and history of different nations.

Sevda Mammadaliyeva also praised the restoration of the cultural centers and museums in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The Bulbul House-Museum and the Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum have already been completely restored.

Speaking about the construction of the Victory Museum in Karabakh, Mammadaliyeva noted that negotiations were underway with foreign experts to develop this concept. She expressed confidence that cooperation with international organizations will have a positive impact on the development of local museums. She emphasised that the conference will be useful both for existing museums and in the context of creating new museums.

INTERCOM president Goranka Horjan said that nothing can affect the development of museums better than joint cooperation.

"We have chosen a special topic that reflects the current situation. adaptation to the current situation," he added.

ICEM president Ralph Ceplak Mencin noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to new approaches in the world, stressing that museums are now trying to connect with their audience.

The three-day conference includes presentations by 23 speakers on the following topics: Decolonizing Museums: Restitution, Repatriation and Healing, Museums and Ethnotourism, Leadership and Museum Management for Our Times.

Along with the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as part of the cultural program, the conference guests will visit the Old City Museum Center, Heydar Aliyev Center, State Art Museum and National History Museum.

The conference focuses on a dialogue between scholars of Ethnographic and other museums and offers a platform for the presentation and discussion of recent research.

The event also highlights the significance of the concepts of decolonizing museums, ethnotourism, leadership and museum management.

