By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has awarded national composer and pianist Kamala Alizade with a special diploma for her new music piece.

Kamala Alizade has recently presented a music piece "Nizami's Monologue" on lines from the poem "Leyli and Majnun".

The composition is dedicated to the 880th anniversary of prominent poet and philosopher and the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" announced in Azerbaijan.

The work was performed by a graduate of the Baku Music Academy and the Italian Academia D'Arte Lirica, soloist of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov.

The music piece immediately won the hearts of listeners.

Since 2006, Kamala Alizade has been living in Modena (Italy). She completed an internship in the class of Professor Antonio Giacometti and taught music at the Oxbridge Academy.



Her works have been performed in Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, USA, China, Japan and other countries.



Kamala Alizade is married to Italian composer, guitarist and musicologist Stefano Muscaritolo. The musicians have successfully implemented numerous projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The musician has recently recorded a music piece to mark Italy's victory at EURO-2020.

The composition "Minuet for flute, String orchestra, Harpsichord and Tar" presents a synthesis of Italian Baroque music and Azerbaijani mugham.

The music piece was recorded by the Dante in Venice Orchestra and Lucie Sello (flute), the Baku Opera String Orchestra conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, and Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar).