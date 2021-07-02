By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Youth Center invites young musicians to join music event held as part of the "Creative Youth Festival".

The event will take place at the Baku Youth Center on July 15.

The festival is open for young people aged 16 to 29. The main goal of the project is to reveal the creative potential of talented youth.

Founded in 2018, Baku Youth Center envisages personal development and career development of young people, effective organization of leisure time, revealing of existing potentials.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev

The center covers two main areas that are important for young people - youth employment and networking.

Baku Youth Center focuses on implementing activities in the field of career building for young people, participation in local and international programs, internship programs, TT trainings, trainings and meetings, school of projects, improvement programs.

