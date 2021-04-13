By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has displayed art works by artists from Ganja city.

The exhibition aims at strengthening partnership between artists with galleries, museums and improving the quality of art in the regions, especially to ensure the participation of talented people in various art projects.

The virtual exhibition features fascinating art works by Ganja city.

The centuries-old Ganja has left many architectural monuments on its streets.

The city, which plays a significant role in the social, political and economic life of Azerbaijan is at the intersection of trade routes. It was here that the Great Silk Road passed.

The founding of Ganja dates back to the middle of the 9th century, but the first settlements appeared here in the pre-Islamic period, roughly in the seventh century, as evidenced by the ancient mausoleums found in these places.

Ganja silk, porcelain and glassware, as well as delicious fruits grown on this fertile land, have always been famous far beyond Azerbaijan’s borders. Local cuisine is considered one of the best in Azerbaijan.

The city is famous for its nature, namely Goygol Lake and reserve. A large mountain lake surrounded by the mountains of the Lesser Caucasus was formed at a result of a devastating earthquake that destroyed the mountain Kapaz in the 12th century.

The modern city of Ganja is one of the country's scientific, educational and cultural centers. Incredibly beautiful sunny city, literally immersed in the greenery of gardens, every year causes a great interest of tourists.

---

