By Laman Ismayilova

Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) has hosted a virtual lecture as part of Arts and Culture Management master degree program.

Director of the National Carpet Museum (ANCM), Chair of ICOM Azerbaijan Committee​ Dr Shirin Melikova delivered a lecture on​ Projects of ANCM's Traditional Technologies Department.

During the lecture, Dr Melikova provided insight into the museum's history, exhibit collections, master classes as well as the activities of ANCM's Traditional Technologies Department

The Carpet Museum director outlined the main objectives of the department such as the revival of ancient, forgotten carpet weaving techniques, weaving the replicas of carpets from the museum collections, production of carpets based on author sketches, collaboration with contemporary artists and students, carpet weaving classes for adults and children, including individuals with disabilities.

She also noted the inclusive project "Museum Without Borders" for people with visual disabilities. Here,​ the Traditional Technologies Department prepared for visitors new carpet samples for tactile display.​ This project aroused great interest among​ foreign museum societies, expanded the ANCM's international relations, and led to​ the cooperation with State Hermitage Museum.

Shirin Melikova also touched upon the museum's Undyed Wool Carpets project aimed to revive the ancient kind of carpet weaving.

During the lecture, Dr Melikova mentioned​ the large-scale activities of the museum to promote the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving around the world.​ The lecture was followed by Q&A session

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz