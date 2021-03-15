By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Jordan have discussed prospects of cultural cooperation.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed successful development of bilateral ties between the two countries in many areas, including culture.

Speaking about the visit of ICESCO to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan on January 12, Anar Karimov said that the delegation witnessed the destruction of Azerbaijan's historical, cultural and religious heritage.

The Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sami Abdullah Ghosheh praised the cultural ties between the two countries and expressed confidence that this partnership would further expand.

The meeting was focused on the organization of mutual cultural days and joint exhibitions.

The sides discussed the prospects for cooperation, exchange of experience, as well as implementation of joint projects.

Notably, cooperation between the two countries is carried out in such areas as culture, tourism, defense, Information and communication technologies (ICT), transport, statistics, military affairs, etc.

Nearly 34 documents on partnership in various fields have been signed between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

In 2020, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve agreed on expanding ties with Jordan.

Chairman of the Icherisheher Board Askar Alakbarov met Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Azerbaijan Sami Abdullah Ghosheh to explore ways of cooperation in particular areas.

The views were exchanged on the work done to preserve and restore historical monuments.

The sides also touched upon partnership between the Icherisheher Reserve and the municipalities of the ancient cities of Petra and Amman, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

They expressed their interest in the mutual increase of the tourist flow between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Askar Alakbarov and Sami Abdullah Ghosheh agreed on providing special tourism packages.

