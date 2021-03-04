By Laman Ismayilova

Umid 2021 International Art Contest has come to an end. Nearly 464 participants from 8 countries took part in the contest held by the Azerbaijan Art and Culture Union and the Youth Union.

The competition was held in the nominations "solo" and "duets". Art Directions included music (keyboards, winds and percussion instruments), vocals, visual arts, theater and word of mouth, dance, design and modeling.

"For a whole year we have lived with the hope of defeating the coronavirus pandemic. We also all hope for a lasting peace in our lands. We live with confidence in the further prosperity of our country and the happiness of our children. I think that the participants reflected this in their works, " Aziz Azizov told Trend Life

The jury consisted of famous art and cultural figures, including the President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, board member of the Youth Union Aziz Azizov, director of the National Conservatory's Art Gymnasium Ayten Ahmadova, Head of the Department of Performing Arts at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Sabina Mehdiyeva, Chairman of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov and representatives of relevant organizations and universities.

A complete list of participants and winners is available here.

To watch videos from the contest , please visit You Tube.

The video materials of the competition can be found here.

Media partners are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz