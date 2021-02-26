By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery invites talented artists to join a virtual exhibition "Seven Beauties".

The exhibition is organized within the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" announced in Azerbaijan.

The exposition will be timed to International Women's Day - March 8. The main goal of the project is to increase public interest in art and draw attention to the role of women in society.

Works are accepted until March 1st. Those wishing to take part in the online exhibition should send a photo of their work to the email address [email protected], indicating their first and last name.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

