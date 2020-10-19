By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani flag mural has appeared on one of the buildings in the Old City, a historical core of Baku.

The mural art brought together talented artists Vusala Agharaziyeva, Dashgin Bayramov and Aghayar Bayrishev. The artwork was created on a 10-meter-high building in just five days.

"We experienced incredible feelings while working on the image of the state symbol in ancient Icherisheher," said Agharaziyeva.

The artist plans to paint patriotic murals in other parts of Baku.

The artists expressed their gratitude for the support of Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, Icherisheher hides a centuries-old history.

The city, built on a high hill in the form of an amphitheatre, is exposed to the sea in the lower part, and is surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains in the upper part. With its triple row of fortress walls, the Maiden Tower and other fortification facilities, Icherisheher appeared to be an impressive stronghold.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design fascinate Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshakh Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

