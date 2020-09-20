By Laman Ismayilova

A place of religious worship has been discovered in Dashkasan region. The 3,000 years old monument has been found at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level.

There is a cromlech, a circle made of stones at the top of the mound. The burial chamber discovered at the area is composed of large rectangular boulders, Trend reported.

The remains of a human skeleton and samples of material culture found in the grave ptove that the mound belonged to a woman, buried facing east and in a bent position.

A comparative analysis of cultural samples shows that the monument is dating back to the Late Bronze Age - the Early Iron Age and belongs to the Khojaly-Gadabay culture.

Moreover, the remains of a building have been discovered between the two burial mounds. The stone structure was a place for religious ritual.

The head of the archeolohical expeditiion, doctor of Philosophy in Medicine, associate professor Bakhtiyar Jalilov noted that the cultural samples found in the stone structure indicate that it belongs to the same period as the mounds.

Apart from that, a stone tomb has been discovered near Khoshbulag village. Pottery, a bronze belt, an iron dagger and the remains of a human skeleton were found in the tomb. The found samples were taken to the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography for further research.

The scientists believe that the archaeological excavations carried out in this area are important for the study of Khojaly-Gadabay culture and history in general.

