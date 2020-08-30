By Laman İsmayilova

World-famous opera singers Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will take part in the gala concert timed to the 75th anniversary of the end of Second World War.

The gala concert will take place at the Pyotr Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow on September 2, Russian media reported.

The program will feature works by Max Bruch, Ludwig van Beethoven, Giuseppe Verdi, Francesco Chilea, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Alexander Borodin.

The gala concert will bring together

The artists will be accompanied by the Russian State Academic Symphony Orchestra conducted by Alexander Sladkovsky.

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

