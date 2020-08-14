By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "April Hero" will be premiered in September. The film is dedicated to the memory of martyr Babek Abidov, who died in the April war in 2016, which began as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces.

The film shooting is taking place in Zeyva village, Shabran region, a birthplace of Babek Abidov, Trend Life reported.

In the documentary, family members, friends and fellow soldiers share their memories about the national hero.

The film is being shot as project of the Public Association "Assistance to the Development of Regional Media" with the support of the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

The documentary will be aired on ARB Gunesh TV, a member of the ARB Media Group.

The director of the film is Dayanat Rzayev, producer - Veli Turan, screenwriter - Joshgun Beydullayev, photographers - Rizvan Hajiyev and Mais Allahverdiyev.

April War or Four Day War started after Armenia’s military provocations in 2016.

Six civilians were killed, including two children aged under 16, and 26 people were injured as a result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements located along the line of contact by Armenia. Numerous public and private facilities, including civil infrastructure, were severely damaged as a result of the offensive, 232 houses, 99 power transmission line poles, three electric power substations, kilometers of water and gas pipes were destroyed.

The Armenian Armed Forces launched the guided-missiles at civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and places of worship. Large-caliber artillery shells fell during the prayer service in one of the mosques.

The battles resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani Army. Some positions in the direction of the heights around Talysh village of Tartar region, Lalatapa height of Jabrayil region and Jojug Marjanli, Gulustan village of Goranboy region and Madagiz village of Tartar region were liberated. Thus, the myth of criminal Armenian leaders about impassable Armenian trenches was destroyed.

