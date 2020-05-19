By Laman Ismayilova

Euroreading-2020 has listed the book by the Azerbaijani writer Elchin Safarli among TOP 5 of its literary voting.

The book titled "The House where the light is on" took the fourth place in the voting, held by EuroRead 2020, a book analogue of the famous music contest.

The voting was held on MyBook e-library from April 30 to May 14. The organizers decided to find out which foreign book of the last five years their readers consider the best.

"The House where the light is on" is a story of love, loss and finding of the long-awaited peace. Written in the epistolary genre, this book includes frank, happy and sad letters addressed by the grandmother to her granddaughter, with whom she is not even familiar. The book consists of letters from the main character Anna. She writes them to her granddaughter Flora, but never sends them. In the letters, she speaks of her life, love and shares her experiences. Through his heroes, Safarli tries to uncover the very concept of love - a sense of something multifaceted and deep. He says that there is no wrong love, just as there are no ugly colors. The author dedicated the book to his Russian grandmother Anna Pavlovna. In 2019, Forbes Russia included this book in the list of the 12 best-selling novels of 2019.

Norwegian detective "Knife" by Jo Nesbø came in first place, the second place went to psychological novel "The Beartown" by Fredrik Backman (Sweden) while mysterious novel "The Shadow of the Wind" by Carlos Luis Safon (Spain) ranked third. The book "My Brilliant Friend" by the Italian writer Elena Ferrante took the fifth place in the list.