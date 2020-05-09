By Laman Ismayilova
The short animation "Stay Home, Tomato!" will be screened at the 4th IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival in Baku on May 10 at 19:00.
The format of the 4th IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival is adapted to the situation: all events, including films, music, master classes, debates, etc. are taking place online at your home.
Since its first edition back in 2017, IMAGINE festival has developed as a platform of interaction and exchanges between Europe, Azerbaijan and beyond.
The festival features fascinating musical performances, theater plays, film screenings, master classes, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors, photographers, painters, scholars and musicians.
