By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has opened a new virtual exhibition, inspired by the female beauty as part of "Evdə qal, qalib gəl" (Stay at home and win) campaign.

The virtual exposition includes about 40 works by such prominent artists as Togrul Narimanbayov, Gullu Mustafayev, Khalid Safarova, Talat Shikhaliyev, Altay Sadigzade, Gafar Seifullayev, Mirnadir Zeynalov, Elena Khagverdiyeva, Niyaz Najafov, Mirjavad Jada and others.

The images of beautiful women in the paintings of Azerbaijani artists are stunning! Each art piece charms with its vibrant colors and unique techniques. Sad and funny, gentle and energetic, thoughtful and dreamy - this is how women look in the eyes of national artists.

You can get acquainted with the works of famous Azerbaijani artists on the gallery`s Facebook and Instagram.

