By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture has announced a contest of stories dedicated to museum exhibits.

The main goals of the contest include the organization of fruitful leisure time at home during quarantine, development of creative activity, identification of talented authors, etc.

There are 14 exhibits, among which those wishing to take part in the competition should choose one.

You can find all exhibits at: https://museum.az/az/competition/1

Contest rules are very simple:

- Like Facebook Page of Museum.az

- share a post about the contest on your Facebook profile

- Write no more than 2000 words in essay

The story must be sent not later than May 15, 2020 to the following email address:

info@museum.az.

Participants must indicate their name, surname, year of birth and contact number.

The winner of the competition will receive a Kindle e-reader and diploma.

The authors of the best ten stories will be awarded with diplomas as well.

