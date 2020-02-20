By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera stars Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov have thrilled the audience at Konzerthaus concert hall in Vienna.

The duo performed works by Italian composers Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini, Azertag reported.

The singers were accompanied by the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra, conducted by Michelangelo Mazza. The opera aroused great interest among opera lovers.

In Vienna, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov was awarded with prestigious classic music prize-Grand Prix de la Culture in Austria.

Grand Prix de la Culture is a joint project of Wiener Privatbank SE and the International Artists Agency Hollaender-Calix. The prize has been awarded since 2014 for achievements in various art fields.

The opera singer received the prize in recognition of his successful performances on various opera stages around the world.

Yusif Eyvazov is a Grand Prix winner of international competitions, whose name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

Eyvazov's repertoire includes the roles of Alfredo in "La Traviata", Cavaradossi in "Tosca", Renato des Grieux in "Manon Lescaut", Kalaf in "Turandot", Andrea Chenier in "Andrea Chenier", Rodolfo in "La Boheme", Don Carlos in "Don Carlos" and many others.

Yusif has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

Notably, Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will soon delighted opera lovers in Hamburg and Berlin.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz