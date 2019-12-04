By Laman Ismayilova

The Republican Festival of Vocalists will be held in Baku on December 17-24.

The festival is a new project of the Medeniyyet TV, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.

The festival aims at the development and promotion of Azerbaijani classical vocal music, the formation of a high musical taste among the young generation.

Within the framework of the festival, well-known vocalists and talented young singers from various will perform Azerbaijani and world classical music accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on December 24.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz