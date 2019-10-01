By Laman Ismayilova

"Leyla. Fons Vitae"– a poetry performance has been successfully presented as part of the 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality at Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

"Leyla. Fons Vitae" is the first performance featuring Leyla Aliyeva and poetess and playwright Leyla Begim who lives in the Czech Republic.

Fons Vitae means a source of life in Latin. It is the message of the 11th century poet and philosopher Solomon ibn Gebirol, who lived in Toledo, Valencia, that was the center of tolerance between the three religions.

Imadeddin Nasimi and Solomon ibn Gabirol lived at different times, but in the same cultural space of the Arab caliphate, similar religious roots and philosophy are reflected in their poetry.

Director of the performance, People's Artist Vagif Asadov said that the works of Leyla Aliyeva and Leyla Begim are very tightly knit. They, like their predecessors, in all their poetic searches strive to create the perfect image of a person.

In the play, Solomon ibn Gabirol meets with Nasimi. The poetry performance features five works of each poet. These works are generally close to the spirit of Nasimi poetry, and are also a contribution to the festival.

The director said that one idea connects and brings Leyla Aliyev and Leyla Begim together. At one time, this idea connected Nasimi with Solomon. Centuries passed, and she again united the two masters of the word.

By the way, Leyla Beyim is familiar to the audience from the 1st Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality where she presented her performance entitled "Victim".

As Leyla Beyim says, the main idea of the poetry performance is to show the life path of poet.

"The spirit of Solomon Ibn Gabirol's poetry passes through the temporary concept of Nasimi poetry as a new star sparkling in the night sky, a star of love. Centuries pass, borders and languages ​​change, but the language of poetry and morality is one ... This is the rational core of our future dialogue with Leyla Aliyeva. This dialogue, in fact, is a reflection of ourselves. This is an appeal to our inner world, immersion in the depths of the "night" leading to the light, " she added.

"Leyla. Fons Vitae" brought together famous science, art and cultural figures. The performance aroused great interest among the audience. In the play, Fuad Osmanov played the role of Solomon ibn Gabirol, while Oleg Amirbayov performed the role of Nasimi.

Based on poetic dialogue between the two poets, it symbolically reflects the path of moral development and enlightenment of the lyrical hero.

The participants of the performance and guests of the festival stressed that holding a festival dedicated to the great thinker and philosopher Nasimi is of great importance not only for the cultural life of the country, but also for the entire public.

