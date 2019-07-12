By Laman Ismayilova

For many years, Azerbaijan and Germany have been maintaining a mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation. A high-level political dialogue exists between the two countries. Cultural relations are also developing rapidly.

In 2007 the Berlin-Baku gallery was opened in Germany's capital as a partner of the Maiden Tower Gallery in Baku. In addition, The Year of Azerbaijan was held in Germany in 2008, and German Culture Weeks were organized in Azerbaijan in 2009.

Moreover, cultural evenings were held in Munich, Stuttgart, Cologne, Hamburg, Dresden and Frankfurt by Heydar Aliyev Foundation with support of Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany. Goethe-Zentrum Baku, part of Goethe-Institut, carries out its activities in Azerbaijan.

To continue this fruitful cultural cooperation with Germany, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the Culture Center under the authority of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany.

The main goal of the center will be to expand promotion of domestic and foreign policy, culture, history, socio-economic development, scientific and technical and tourist potential.

In accordance with the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted to take the necessary measures related to ensuring the activities of the Culture Center.

