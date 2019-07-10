By Laman Ismayilova

Country's most talented young people will be awarded in Baku.

Azerbaijan Youth Awards will be held in accordance with the concept of the prestigious Turkish Youth Awards.

The winners of the Awards in various categories will be determined through polls in social networks and various resources, by the decision of the jury and the organizing committee, Trend Life reported.

The main goal of the project is to discover successful talented young people and stimulate them for further activities.

Some winners of Azerbaijan Youth Awards will have a chance to take part in international projects.

The National Director of Azerbaijan Youth Awards is Tural Alekperov, and the executive director is Ilmirza Agabayov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

