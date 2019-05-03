By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater invites you to enjoy a ballet dedicated to one of the greatest Azerbaijani poets Imadaddin Nasimi.

The team of the Opera and Ballet Theater has prepared the ballet "Nasimi" to the music of an outstanding Azerbaijani composer, People's Artist of the USSR, Professor Fikrat Amirov.

The ballet tells about the fate of the great poet and thinker who left a deep imprint on the centuries-old artistic and philosophical thought of the Azerbaijani people, as well as on the world treasure of humanity, Trend Life reported.

The choreographer is the national artist, artistic director of the theater's ballet troupe Kamilla Huseynova. The author of the libretto is AjdarUlduz, the musical director and conductor of the ballet is the People's artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov, the production director - honored artist Nusrat Hajiyev, the costume designer - People's Artist Rafiz Ismayilov.

The leading soloists of the ballet troupe are the honored artists Nigar Ibrahimova (party of the poet’s wife), Samir Samadov (party of Naimi), Islam Mamedov (party of the young Nasimi), Anar Mikayilov (party of Nasimi) and Dinara Shirinova (party of the daughter of Nasimi).

It is noteworthy that in connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Various scientific institutions and cultural centers are holding a series of events dedicated to the life and work of the great poet.

Meanwhile, the first ever Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held in Azerbaijan last year. The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture. The festival was held under the slogans "Beyond the Limited Self", reflecting the philosophical views of the poet, and "I am a Particle, I am the Sun" which are the poet’s lines. Exhibitions, installations, video projections, fashion show, concerts were organized as part of the festival.

The project was implemented on an international scale with the participation of world-famous singers, philosophers, scientists, who write about spirituality in modern society, as well as professionals, amateurs in this field and young people.

Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality was also held in Russia. The festival named after one of the brilliant poets and thinkers of the East, Imadaddin Nasimi took place at the Moscow State University and the Institute of Asian and African Studies.

