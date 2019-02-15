By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Cultural and humanitarian aspect continues to be one of the important factors that make a significant contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

An exhibition of a rich collection of books sent by the National Library of Azerbaijan named after Mirza Fatali Akhundzade opened in the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent.

The collection of books includes publications on statehood, history, culture, economics, literature, cooking, etc. Of interest are books about the life and work of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev over the past few years, reports AZERTAG.

Guests visiting the Cultural Center, as well as young people participating in courses and clubs, will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the exhibits of the exhibition, which will last a week. Those interested can read these books in the library, as well as get their copies.

At the end of the exhibition, a collection of books will be transferred to the Tashkent State University of the Uzbek language and literature named after Alisher Navoi and to the Azerbaijan Center for Culture, Education and Research named after Mohammed Fizuli, which will be created here.

Visitors to the center via the Internet will have access to electronic libraries of Azerbaijan. The center also plans to hold meetings with Azerbaijani scientists, literary critics, seminars, open lessons and lectures.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995.

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the creation and development of cultural relations with the countries of Central Asia. This requires the unity of language, national customs, culture and art.

Multilateral relations, cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continues successfully.

Systematic meetings of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek presidents help develop cooperation between two countries, expand cultural and spiritual ties.

