Heydar Aliyev Сenter brought together multiple jazzmen to delight music lovers with wonderful sounds of jazz music.

This time, jAzzeri Bands & Art concert gathered on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace such talented musicians as DiHaj, Afgan Rasul, Narmin Mammadli, Teymur Suleymanbeyli, Narmin Karimbekhova, Elvin Bashirov and others, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

A special guest of the musical evening was a Cuban musician Yanssel Castellon. Together with his band, the musician performed the best of Latin American music.

An exhibition inspired by jazz art was also presented at the Heydar Aliyev Palace as part of the event.

