By Trend

Famous Bosnian musician and composer Goran Bregovic will perform in the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 3 at 20:00 (GMT +4).

In his video message, Bregovic invites everyone to his solo concert to be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for the first time and looks forward to meeting with residents and guests of Baku.

Bregovic will come to Baku after his performance in France, the Czech Republic and other European countries. Accompanied by an orchestra, he will perform music written for famous films, as well as songs that have gained popularity in the world. The program of the concert, full of magnificent music and rhythms, includes such famous songs as "Kalashnikov", "Bella Ciao", "Maki Maki".

Tickets for the concert are sold at the ticket offices and on the website of the Heydar Aliyev Center (http://www.heydaraliyevcenter.az)

Bregovic gained popularity in Eastern Europe thanks to "Bijelo Dugme" (White Button) rock band and became world famous thanks to the music written for films, among which several films by Emir Kusturica.

The music he wrote for the films "Time of the Gypsies", "Arizona Dream" and "Underground", which was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, gained the worldwide fame.

Bregovic also wrote music for the "Queen Margot" (La Reine Margot) film by French filmmaker Patrice Chereau, which won two awards at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Bosnian musician recorded albums with a number of famous singers, namely, Sezen Aksu, Kaya, Krzysztof Krawczyk, Georgios Dalaras.

Bregovic’s ability to feel and perceive various musical cultures allows him to synthesize songs of different peoples, as well as elements of electronic music.

