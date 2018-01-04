By Laman Ismayilova

Semi-finalists of Miss Top Model Azerbaijan-2018 have taken part in the fashion shoot for FW Collection by NRGZ designer Nargiz Mukhtarova.

Beautiful models Elnara Ismailova, Turkan Mammadli, Yuliyaa Dmitriyeva, Lana Salikova, Sevil Hasanli, Aysel Rzayeva and Esmer Ibrahimova were shoot by Ismail Rzayev, Trend Life reported. The stylist was Nigar Pashayeva.

As in the past year, the contest participants will be awarded valuable prizes. The holder of the title Miss Top Model Azerbaijan-2018 will represent Azerbaijan at the international contest Miss Top Model of the World. Notably, the winner of Miss Top Model Azerbaijan-2017 is Jeykhuna Aliyeva.

