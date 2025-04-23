Azercell makes audiobooks accessible for everyone!

23 April 2025 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator presents books produced under the “Audiobook” project on a unified platform called The Voice of Books.

In celebration of World Book and Copyright Day, Azercell Telekom LLC has compiled its audiobook collection and launched a new section on its official website titled The Voice of Books.

The platform features over 100 works by Nizami Ganjavi in audio format, ghazals by Imadaddin Nasimi, 10 branches of the epic Koroghlu, literary works by authors from Karabakh, favorites of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as comics and podcasts.

When users click on a book of their choice, they are automatically redirected to the corresponding content hosted on Azercell’s official YouTube channel.

Launched in 2017, the Audiobook project is part of Azercell’s ongoing efforts to preserve national cultural heritage and promote digital content in the Azerbaijani language.

Explore the platform: The Voice of Books | Popular apps with affordable subscription options