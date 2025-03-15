Uzbekistan approves Strategic Cooperation Agreement on green energy with Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan

15 March 2025 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan has approved the agreement on strategic cooperation in the development and export of environmentally friendly energy, signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Azernews reports that the approval was formalized with an order issued by the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on March 14.

The Ministry of Energy has been designated as the primary body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the international agreement. Once the agreement enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers, along with the heads of relevant ministries and agencies, will ensure its effective execution according to established protocols.

This agreement follows the trilateral meeting held on November 13, 2024, where President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan discussed and signed the "Strategic Partnership for the Development and Transmission of Green Energy" agreement.