Azerbaijan launches National Program for free training on Coursera platform

15 March 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The “National Program” has been launched as part of the “4SI Academy,” Azernews reports.

Registration has begun for over 8,000 training courses from around 350 prestigious universities and leading tech companies worldwide.

The program, in partnership with the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), the Education Development Foundation, and U.S. company Coursera, aims to develop skills in fourth industrial revolution technologies and accelerate the transition to a digital economy. It will be implemented in cooperation with SOCAR, PASHA Holding, bp, and JOCAP, with tens of thousands of users expected to benefit from free training over the next year.

Azerbaijani citizens of all ages and employment statuses can register via https://4sim.gov.az. The program offers a 6-week license for Coursera’s platform, providing access to 8,000 specialized courses from top universities and companies like Oxford, Stanford, Microsoft, and Google.

Additionally, 2,500 of the most popular courses will be subtitled in Azerbaijani using AI, and the top 10 courses will feature voiceovers through “deep-fake” technology. The platform also introduces “Hiring Solutions,” enabling employers to connect with qualified candidates. The “Coursera coach” will help users select courses based on their goals.

Last year, 10,000 people benefited from free Coursera courses, completing over 32,000 hours of training and earning 4,200 international certificates. The project won the "Outstanding Achievement Award 2024" in the "AI Innovation" category by Coursera.