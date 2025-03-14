Working Group meets to discuss implementation of Baku Transport Infrastructure Program

14 March 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of the Working Group, formed under the leadership of the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, Rufat Mammadov, consisting of authorized representatives from the main and other executive bodies, was held to ensure the timely implementation of the measures outlined in the "State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku City and Surrounding Areas for 2025-2030" and to coordinate the activities of relevant state bodies in this regard, Azernews reports.

The State Program includes a total of 66 measures. Among these, the following will be implemented in Baku and its surrounding areas during 2025-2030: improvement of transport infrastructure, construction of highways, road junctions, and interchanges, expansion and reconstruction of highways, construction of 10 new metro stations and the reconstruction of existing stations, purchase of new wagons and expansion of the metro network, improvement of existing suburban railway lines, restoration of new lines, purchase of new passenger trains, purchase of electric buses for public road transport, and measures for pedestrian infrastructure and safety.

The meeting discussed the measures outlined in the Action Plan of the State Program and the coordination status of state bodies in this area.

It was reported that a digital application will be implemented for monitoring and evaluation to ensure inter-agency coordination, timely implementation, and oversight of the measures outlined in the State Program.

At the end of the meeting, relevant instructions were given to the main and other executive state bodies (institutions) designated under the State Program regarding the issues discussed by the Working Group.