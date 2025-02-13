Azernews.Az

Thursday February 13 2025

Azerbaijan discloses its internal and external debts

13 February 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of January 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at 5.13 billion US dollars, Azernews report, citing the Ministry of Finance.

