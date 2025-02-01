Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Investment Fund to finance hydro and textile projects
The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Investment Fund will finance two significant projects in Kyrgyzstan: the construction of a small hydroelectric power station (SHP) and a modern sewing factory.
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the SHP will have a capacity of 9 megawatts, and the sewing factory will create 300 new jobs.
Further details about the projects have not been disclosed.
The approval for the new investment policy and financing of these projects was made during the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund Council, which took place in Baku.
