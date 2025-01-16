Azerbaijani Minister meets with ITU Director Kosmas Zavazava
The Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, met with Kosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
It was reported that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the institution was discussed.
Opinions were exchanged on joint activities within the framework of COP29, which was hosted by Baku last year, as well as the preparation process for the World Telecommunication Development Conference, scheduled to be held in our country in November this year.
