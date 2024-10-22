Azerbaijan, China strengthen co-op on renewable energy development [PHOTOS]

22 October 2024 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and China have discussed advancing cooperative relations in renewable energy, as Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with representatives of two major Chinese companies, "TBEA Co., Ltd" and "PowerChina International Group," during his visit to China, Azernews reports.

During the meeting with Zhang Xin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at "TBEA Co., Ltd," discussions focused on the company’s activities in renewable energy production, engineering services, and energy transmission. Both parties explored potential collaboration in renewable energy equipment manufacturing and regional green energy infrastructure projects. The possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and TBEA was also discussed, alongside cooperation within the framework of COP29.

In a separate meeting with Yang Yisheng, Vice President of "PowerChina International Group," the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China was highlighted as a driver of green energy cooperation.

The meeting evaluated the progress of Azerbaijan's renewable energy projects, including PowerChina's role in the 240-megawatt wind power project in Khizi and Absheron, and the 100-megawatt Gobustan Solar Power Station auction process. PowerChina was also invited to collaborate on wind energy production in the Caspian Sea and other renewable energy initiatives.

