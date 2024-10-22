ADA University launches new program for "Yelo Bank" employees [PHOTOS]

22 October 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

ADA University's Professional Development Program has started a "Leadership Skills Development" program for "Yelo Bank" employees, Azernews reports.

For the second time, the opening ceremony of the program, organized for "Yelo Bank" employees, took place on October 22 at ADA University.

Aygun Hajiyeva, Advisor to the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of ADA University, welcomed the 25 participants who joined the program and hold managerial positions at "Yelo Bank."

In her speech, Aygun Hajiyeva spoke about the history of ADA University, which introduced the concept of the Professional Development Program in our country, the specialties it offers, and its expansion strategy.

The speaker noted that, in addition to facilitating knowledge and experience exchange, the Professional Development Program also serves as a platform that introduces Azerbaijan to foreign diplomats, particularly informing foreign participants about the role Azerbaijan has played in the region following the liberation of Garabagh from occupation.

Aygun Hajiyeva also mentioned that compared to the previous year, the increase in the number of "Yelo Bank" employees participating in the "Leadership Skills Development" program reflects the success of the collaboration and the usefulness of the topics being taught.

It should be noted that the program, which will continue until the end of this year, consists of 7 modules.

These modules cover topics such as leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and giving and receiving feedback. They also include agile leadership skills and mindset, leadership communication, and ethics, as well as successfully managing change and teams.

In the interactive program, participants will apply what they learn through presentations, brainstorming sessions, case studies, practical assignments, group work, and simulations.

The program’s topics will be taught by ADA University faculty, as well as guest experts with extensive experience in management, leadership, strategy, and communication from both the public and private sectors and representatives of the diplomatic corps operating in our country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz