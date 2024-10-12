Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s exports to Bulgaria surge significantly

12 October 2024 10:30 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
During January-August 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria increased by 42.8%, surpassing $410.5 million, Azernews reports citing to the State Customs Committee.

Export-Import Breakdown:

  • Azerbaijan's exports to Bulgaria: $386.2 million (+44%)
  • Bulgaria's exports to Azerbaijan: $24.29 million (+26.5%)

In the first eight months of 2024, Bulgaria's share in Azerbaijan's total trade turnover reached 1.32%, reflecting a 0.52 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year.

