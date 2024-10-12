Azerbaijan’s exports to Bulgaria surge significantly

Loading...
-
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain11:44
-
Azeri Light oil sees modest increase11:28
-
UEFA Nations League: Türkiye and Ukraine secure wins, Azerbaijan stumbles against Estonia11:08
-
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Spain on National Day10:51
-
Azerbaijan’s exports to Bulgaria surge significantly10:30
-
Azerbaijan denounce anti-Azerbaijani resolutions adopted by Dutch parliament09:58
-
PM Orbán accuses European Commission of trying to overthrow Hungarian government09:00
-
Pre-COP Event highlights urgent need for climate action and collaboration08:30
-
Fire breaks out in oil tanker off German's coast08:00
-
Inflation in Argentina exceeded 100 since the beginning of the year%11 October 23:33
-
More than 60 aircraft take part in NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon11 October 22:30
-
Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Turkmenistan by $ 120 million11 October 21:46
-
French national debt is at critical level11 October 21:28
-
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese organization of survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki11 October 20:19
-
Armenia's geopolitical risks and impact on Tehran's redline doctrine11 October 19:57
-
Musk unveiled Tesla robotaxi11 October 19:51
-
South Korean Air Force launched Taurus missile for 1st time in seven years during exercise11 October 19:20
-
AZAL launches online check-in for Nakhchivan flights11 October 18:50
-
Head of Ombudsman office highlights women's rights and gender equality at OSCE Conference11 October 18:19
-
Azerbaijan's cultural legacy promoted in Bulgaria [PHOTOS]11 October 17:59
-
Education and 'green' jobs essential for adapting to climate challenges, says UN Champion11 October 17:46
-
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit youth environmental camp in Gabala11 October 17:32
-
COP29 President highlights water issues at meeting with South Sudanese Minister11 October 17:30
-
Azerbaijani diplomat discusses COP29 and green transition on "Times" Radio11 October 17:22
-
Energy Minister: Green energy corridors will boost transition from Central Asia to Europe11 October 17:11
-
World Bank commits 45% of annual funding to combat climate change, says global director11 October 16:49
-
Rising star in global market: Azerbaijan’s halal food industry takes shape11 October 16:49
-
Exclusive broadcast of Shahin Novrasli's concert on Mezzo TV channel [PHOTOS]11 October 16:35
-
Global ministers stress need for financial support in climate action11 October 16:18
-
Azerbaijan reports average annual inflation in past nine months11 October 16:00
-
Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations built on centuries-old friendship and understanding11 October 15:48
-
International community urge to prioritize climate finance, says Una May Gordon11 October 15:39
-
Baku to host art contest in honor of People's Artist Sattar Bahlulzade11 October 15:17
-
Russian SMEs hold first joint business mission to Azerbaijan11 October 14:58
-
INMerge Innovation Summit in Baku kicks off with industry leaders and visionaries11 October 14:39
-
Next Economic Council Meeting convenes at Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers11 October 14:22
-
South Sudan’s Minister urges shift from “empty promises” to real climate action at Pre-COP29 [VIDEO]11 October 14:05
-
Azerbaijani national football team to play its next match in UEFA Nations League11 October 13:46
-
Baku to host COP29: Pioneering initiatives aim to tackle climate change challenges11 October 13:33
-
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet participant of “Young beekeeper" project in Gabala11 October 13:15
-
AZERNEWS releases another print issue11 October 13:08
-
Vanuatu Minister John Salong urges urgent climate adaptation action at Pre-COP2911 October 12:56
-
Culture Minister receives Euronews delegation [PHOTOS]11 October 12:34
-
Pasha Holding CEO: AI boosts efficiency, but leadership remains key in business management11 October 12:16
-
Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2024: First opponents of Azerbaijani judokas revealed11 October 11:57
-
COP29 President calls for increased climate finance and private sector involvement11 October 11:41
-
Azerbaijan's energy efficiency initiatives could generate $509 million annually and reduce gas consumption11 October 11:26
-
Second day of pre-COP29 conference kicks-off [PHOTOS]11 October 11:11
-
Ganja Philharmonic soloists shine at concert in Baku [PHOTOS]11 October 10:47
-
Azerbaijan's ceasefire initiative for COP29 gains massive support globally11 October 10:23
-
Global oil prices see rise, including ‘Azeri Light’11 October 10:03
-
NATO begins its annual Steadfast Noon exercise to practice nuclear strikes11 October 09:00
-
Bias and intrigues under multimillion-dollar contracts: How The Economist uses heads of governments as cash cows?11 October 08:30
-
Four years since Armenia's fourth terrorist attack in Ganja11 October 08:00
-
China to conduct nationwide survey of demographic changes10 October 23:59
-
Swedish energy company test new PFAS measurement method10 October 23:33
-
Qatar invests $20 billion in Kazakhstan10 October 22:50
-
China became leader in current patents for inventions10 October 22:30
-
China imposed sanctions on three US defense companies over aid to Taiwan10 October 21:46
-
Three in one: Teknofest wind in Adana heat10 October 21:19
-
New trajectory of Pakistan-Saudi relations requires responsible moves from Pakistan10 October 20:47
-
Togg introduces T10F sedan model along same line as SUV T10X10 October 20:14
-
Armenian PM wagers Zangazur Corridor through missteps at CIS meeting10 October 19:45
-
Taiwan began mass production of anti-radar drones with range of 1 thousand km10 October 19:23
-
Alper Gezeravcı performs demonstration flight at TEKNOFEST Adana10 October 18:50
-
Azercell wins two gold awards!10 October 18:17
-
Gobustan Reserve, Tanbaly Complex hold joint seminar [PHOTOS]10 October 17:58
-
Azerbaijan and UAE discuss energy collaboration and green initiatives [PHOTOS]10 October 17:38
-
Shusha hosts international forum on high-tech financial intelligence and cooperation among OTS [PHOTOS]10 October 17:02
-
Azerbaijan to launch comprehensive Digital Economy Development Strategy with 51 key initiatives10 October 16:43
-
Deputy Minister reports on monitoring of progress in nature reserve activities10 October 16:21
-
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament embarks on official visit to Tajikistan [PHOTOS]10 October 16:00
-
Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation representatives elected to international committees [PHOTOS]10 October 15:39
-
President Ilham Aliyev: We take pride in hosting first COP in South Caucasus [ANALYSIS]10 October 15:22
-
Azerbaijan, Brazil sign MoU for Baku to Belem Climate Partnership10 October 15:13
-
Azerbaijan, UN discuss further cooperation ahead COP29 [PHOTOS]10 October 15:00
-
National Library opens book exhibition dedicated to eminent poet Adil Jamil10 October 14:38
-
Local communities and civil society vital to climate change plans, says UN Champion10 October 14:19
-
Another historic move after common alphabet: Common map for Turkic world [PHOTOS]10 October 13:58
-
SOCAR mull energy transition cooperation with Japanese firm [PHOTOS]10 October 13:41
-
Cartpet Museum to host int'l exhibition "Climates and Carpets"10 October 13:22
-
Minister underlines importance of supporting COP28 Consensus on $1 trillion Climate Fund10 October 13:06
-
Azerbaijan's heavyweight judoka taken lead in world rankings10 October 12:55
-
Azerbaijan announces draft strategy for artificial intelligence development10 October 12:38
-
President: Azerbaijan takes bold steps to overcome challenges posed by climate changes10 October 12:19
-
Ministry of Youth Sports, SESRIC eye cooperation [PHOTOS]10 October 12:16
-
UAE calls for climate finance to implement COP29 consensus10 October 11:58
-
Renowned violinist to give concert in Baku10 October 11:36
-
Minister highlights digital economy strategy and education initiatives at INMerge Innovation Summit10 October 11:23
-
President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of pre-COP2910 October 11:17
-
Sabah BC plays its first game in FIBA Europe Cup10 October 10:59
-
Pre-COP29 kicks off in Baku with focus on climate action and cooperation10 October 10:41
-
"The Flying Carpets" collection of Azerkhalcha OJSC demonstrated in Estonia [PHOTOS]10 October 10:20
-
COP29 Green Zone media accreditation portal launched10 October 10:00
-
Azerbaijan extends VAT exemption for Electric Vehicle chargers: Strategic move ahead of COP2910 October 08:30
-
Ukraine launches air attack on Russia's base where Iranian drones are stored, report says10 October 08:00
-
Oil and gas company of Uzbekistan plans to increase imports of Russian oil9 October 23:31
-
Boeing announced failure of negotiations with union amid strike9 October 22:30
-
Prosecutors in United States accused Tik Tok of harming child's psyche9 October 21:40
-
Taylor Swift became richest female musician in world9 October 21:22