Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull further development of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have engaged in discussions on advancing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project, focusing on enhancing its capacity and strategic importance, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, shared the update on his "X" social media account.

"During our business trip to Türkiye, we met with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu. We discussed bilateral cooperation in the transport sector and joint efforts to enhance the transport potential of the Middle Corridor, including the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project," Nabiyev stated.

The BTK railway remains a critical link in the region's transportation infrastructure, supporting trade and connectivity between Europe and Asia.

