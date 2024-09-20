Azerbaijan, China explore joint initiatives in green energy transition

20 September 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The organization of joint activities in the field of 'green energy transition' between Azerbaijan and China was discussed, Azernews reports citing the post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his 'X' account.

The minister stated that he and the delegation led by the executive vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Shen Ying, discussed ways to expand economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

Among the topics discussed were deepening trade relations, promoting mutual investments in the private sector, strengthening connections between business circles, and organizing joint activities in the field of "Green Energy Transition." Potential partnerships and prospective joint projects in the field of digitization were also addressed.

During our meeting with the delegation led by Shen Ying, Vice-Chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), we discussed prospects for expanding #economic and #trade cooperation between #Azerbaijan and #China, focusing on:

– Deepening trade relations;… pic.twitter.com/Ols41bPngk — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) September 20, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz