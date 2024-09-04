Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 4 2024

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with African countries surges over five-fold

4 September 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with African countries surges over five-fold
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first seven months of this year, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with African countries increased more than five times

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more