Azernews.Az

Monday August 5 2024

Kazakhstan supplies Azerbaijan with coffee in five months

5 August 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan supplies Azerbaijan with coffee in five months
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

From January to May 2024, Kazakhstan exported coffee to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more