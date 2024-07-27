Mikayil Jabbarov views activities of enterprises at Yevlakh Pilot Agropark

27 July 2024 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Following the meeting with non-oil industry entrepreneurs from the Absheron district and Sumgayit city held in Baku, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov visited several enterprises at the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, Azernews reports.

It was reported that the meeting with the enterprises included the heads of structural divisions of the ministry, Anar Taghiyev, the head of the Yevlakh City Executive Authority, Professor Juan Jimenez from Harvard Kennedy School, who is in our country on a research project in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, and researchers from the Harvard International Development Center’s Laboratory.

Information was provided about the work done by the agropark resident, "ISFA" LLC, in establishing an orchard on a 20-hectare area. The project involves an investment of 310,000 manat, with an expected production of 480 tons of produce. Additionally, a 6-hectare seedling farm has been established by the resident, with an investment of 1.1 million manat. At the end of the year, 800,000 seedlings are expected to be produced for export.

The "Azerbaijan Company for Poultry Development" LLC project was reviewed, which aims for an annual production capacity of 20 million breeding eggs. The project involves an investment of 27.1 million manat and the creation of 32 permanent jobs.

The Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, covering an area of 2,807 hectares, is the first agropark created with the involvement of small and medium farmers in the country. The agropark plans to develop intensive fruit orchards, livestock and poultry farms, as well as processing facilities. The government has fully provided water and electricity for 815 hectares of the agropark, internal roads have been constructed, and work continues on infrastructure development over 370 hectares.

A total of 33 business entities have been registered as residents in 1,939 hectares of the agropark. It is planned that up to 52 million manat in private investment will create 305 permanent jobs. To date, residents have invested 29 million manat, opening 92 permanent and 190 seasonal jobs. Planting activities have been carried out on 991 hectares, and fruit orchards have been established on 409 hectares by 19 residents.

During the visit to the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, discussions were held with Harvard University experts regarding the potential of industrial parks established in our country, projects related to alternative energy, and the creation of eco-parks. The experts will also review the activities of the industrial parks established during their visit to our country.

As part of ongoing dialogue with entrepreneurs and exporters, a meeting will also be held with entrepreneurs from Ganja and surrounding regions.

